Arvind kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity to all punjab families

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each family in Punjab should his party wrest power. The promise has come in for criticism from a section of commentators. Punjab being a debt-ridden State, freebies and socialist policies don’t augur well for its financial health. The Punjab State’s farmers have already been heavily subsidised over the decades.

Arvind Kejriwal Promised 300 Units of Free Electricity:

Speaking at Chandigarh Press Club, the Delhi Chief Minister who has been trying to add Punjab to his bag said if AAP wins in Punjab, the power bill waiver promise will be met immediately. Every household in the state will also get free electricity for up to 300 units. “By doing this, around 77 percent to 80 percent people of Punjab will have zero electricity bill,” Arvind Kejriwal said. The promise of a 24X7 power supply might take up to three years to meet, he warned his audience.