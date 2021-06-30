Arokya Paneer Launched by Hatsun Agro Priced at Rs.100

Advertisement

India’s leading private sector dairy company Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) has introduced ‘Arokya Paneer‘, a delectable new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio. ‘Arokya’ Paneer is made using fresh milk sourced directly from farmers and natural lemon. The product will suit consumers who prefer superior quality products that are made in a world-class hygienic environment.

Advertisement

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has always taken pride in pioneering healthy dairy products. ‘Arokya’ Paneer will meet the growing preference among consumers for natural and fresh Paneer made by a traditional process using lemon. Arokya Paneer will be a unique offering as it uses lemon juice to curdle milk the traditional way which ensures the texture of Paneer remains soft that makes it suitable for preparing various dishes.

According to RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, the “Arokya” brand is synonymous with high-quality milk and curd and is the preferred brand among lakhs of consumers. Arokya Paneer is an important brand extension in our dairy product segment.

Arokya Paneer Price and Availability:

Arokya Paneer will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Pondicherry. The product is available in a 200-gram pack and is priced at Rs. 100/- With the natural ingredients and hygienic packaging of ArokyaPaneer, consumers can experience tasty, healthy, and nutritious Paneer recipes in the comfort of their homes.