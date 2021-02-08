Home Entertainment Ariyana Glory Meets RGV in Goa after Bigg Boss Telugu 4
Ariyana Glory Meets RGV in Goa after Bigg Boss Telugu 4

By Theprimetalks

-

Ariyana Glory Meets RGV in Goa after Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Ariyana Glory Meets RGV in Goa: Noted YouTube anchor Ariyana Glory’s popularity increased after her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Ariyana Glory is currently enjoying a holiday in Goa with her friends. Earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her posing with Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), the man who did a viral interview with Ariyana Glory and made her popular. 

“Finally I met my fav @rgvzoomin Garu after #biggboss. Tq for the valuable time Sir,” Ariyana Glory posted. It’s well known that RGV had extended his support to Ariyana during Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He had even announced that he will make a film with her someday.

In other news, RGV has moved out of Hyderabad and made Goa his base temporarily. He is looking after all his professional work from Goa.

