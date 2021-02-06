Home News Archaka Ratha Yatra begins from Yadadri
Archaka Ratha Yatra begins from Yadadri

Archaka Ratha Yatra of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedhya Devalaya Archakas Association began at Yadadri on Saturday amid chants of Veda mantras for the strengthening of the TRS government as well as the development of the people of Telangana. The Ratha yatra would conclude at Hanuman temple at Kharmanghat in Hyderabad on February 17.

Speaking to the media after the Ratha Yatra reached Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy temple at Nalgonda, the association president Dolathabad Vasudeva Sharma said that they began the program to perform the auspicious ritual samprokshana to the presiding deities of 2,544 temples in the State using water of six rivers. In addition to this, the ratha yatra would cover 11 main temples in the State. The Ratha yatra would conclude at Karmanghat hanuman temple on February 17, on the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

At the conclusion of the Ratha Yatra, a meeting would be conducted at Kharmanghat hanuman temple in Hyderabad and also Chandi Yagam would be performed by the priests of the temples there. He said the rath yatra received a grand welcome by archakas and devotees at Yadadri, Sri Parvathi Jadala Lingesgwara Swamy temple (Cheruvugattu) and Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple on the first day. The association leaders Amareshwar Rao, Nandanam Harikishan, Tirunagari Venkatacharyulu, Narendra Acharyulu, and others also participated in the Ratha yatra.

 

