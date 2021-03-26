Rana Daggubati’s Aranya Movie Review and Rating have Received Positive Talk from movie lovers. Aranya, a social drama that is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar played other important roles. Eros International bankrolled Aranya and the film is hitting the screens today (26-03-2021). Here is the complete review of Aranya Movie:

Aranya Movie Story: Aranya is the story of Narendra Bhupathi (Rana Daggubati), a forest man who receives an award from the Indian President for his efforts to preserve the forests and elephants. He is called Aranya as he dedicates his life to the forest. The Minister for Forest and Climate Change (Ananth Mahadevan) plans a huge township in the forest that shatters the lives of the elephants. They struggle hard as the ways to drink water get blocked. The rest of the Aranya story is all about Narendra Bhupathi and the elephants’ fight for survival and protecting nature.

Aranya Movie Review and Rating:

Director Prabhu Solomon directed social dramas and all his previous films dealt with forests and the social issues around animals. The plot has a universal appeal and it would connect with everyone well. The life of elephants, preserving the forests and the advantages for mankind are well narrated. The relationship between Aranya and the elephants is the major highlight of the film.

There are various subplots but most of them fail to impress the audience. The second half of Aranya looks pale and it doesn’t appeal to the audience. The climax portions are well presented. Some of the dialogues are thought-provoking. Aranya will appeal to those who love social dramas. Aranya film is a visual treat but it ends up as a good attempt. Aranya Movie Hit or Flop Depends on the Flims Boxoffice Collections.

Aranya Movie Verdict: Overall, “Aranya” as the title suggests is set in the forest and talks about nature, and the flim is mounted on a lavish scale with a strong message has Rana Daggubati playing a forest man who will go to any length to protect the ‘natural’ order. Go and Watch the Aranya Flim who Loves the Nature on the Big Screen.

Aranya Movie Rating: 3/5.