Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order is now available in India starting price of Rs. 41900. It comes in both GPS and GPS + Cellular options which will work with Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. You can order Apple Watch Series 7 on Apple India online store, Amazon.in and offline stores, and it will ship starting from October 15th.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 7 promises the same all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge and comes with 33% faster charging compared to Apple Watch Series 6, thanks to a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pricing Details:

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case 40mm GPS with Sport Band – Rs. 41,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case 45mm GPS with Sport Band – Rs. 44,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band – Rs. 50,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case 45mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band – Rs. 53,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Case 40mm GPS + Cellular

with Sport Band – Rs. 69,900

with Sport Band – Rs. 69,900 Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Case 45mm GPS + Cellular

with Sport Band – Rs. 73,900

with Sport Band – Rs. 73,900 Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop – Rs. 73,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Case 45mm GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop – Rs. 77,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Titanium Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band– Rs. 83,900

Apple Watch Series 7 Titanium Case 45mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band – Rs. 87,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order, Pricing, and Availability:

Apple Watch Series 7 is available from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. And through Apple Trade-In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order in India Starting at Rs 41900.