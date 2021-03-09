Apple to begin assembling iphone 12 in india soon

Apple has confirmed that it will be assembling the latest iPhone 12 smartphone in India soon, months after the phone was introduced back in October. This comes after the company started assembling the iPhone SE 2020, locally in India at the Wistron facility in Bengaluru back in August last year. The company also started selling the iPhone 11 that was assembled in India last year, and the iPhone 12 local assembly should begin soon.

The iPhone SE 2020 saw price reduction only after the launch of the iPhone 12 later in the year, so it is doubtful if the iPhone 12 will get a price cut immediately after the company starts selling the locally assembled phone. Producing the new iPhone in India could possibly save Apple import duties.

In the past, Apple had manufactured the iPhone Xs, iPhone SE (2016) and the iPhone 7 in India. Earlier reports said that Apple is looking to produce more models in India. This would mark a significant shift in iPhone production out of China and into India, where Apple is drawn to the benefits of the Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

In the recent earning calls, Apple said that the iPhone saw double-digit growth in emerging markets led by strong performances in countries like India.

In a statement Apple said:

We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers. Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers.

Source



