Apple said to release MR headset for 2022, AR glass in 2025 and AR contact lenses in the 2030s

In a new research note, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed a possible roadmap for Apple’s plans for AR/MR headsets. He predicts that Apple will first launch a helmet-type mixed reality headset in 2022, followed by AR glasses in 2025 and finally AR contact lenses in the 2030s.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects the final version of the Apple MR headset to weigh about 100-200 grams when launching to the public. Current prototypes of the device weigh in between 200-300gms, largely due to the many technical complexities it has. Rumors also state that Apple will price the device at a premium of around $1000.

Last month, a report from The Information stated that the MR headset will be powered by Apple Silicon chipsets and will feature 8K displays inside. Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the headset uses Sony’s Micro-OLED displays and provide a “see-through AR experience” with various optical modules.

Along with the MR headset, Apple is looking to release AR Glasses sometime in 2025 and AR contact lenses sometime between 2030 and 2040. There isn’t much information about these products at the moment.

In the note, Kuo stated, “We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040. We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”