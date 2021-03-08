Apple said to launch iPad and MacBook models with OLED displays in 2022

Apple is reportedly planning to release updated iPads and MacBook laptops with OLED displays. These OLED devices will go into production by the end of 2021, and likely early next year. They are rumoured to exist alongside their upcoming Macbooks with Mini-LED displays.

The rumours are based on a report released by DigiTimes. Among these devices, the first to adopt OLED displays will be a 10.9-inch iPad, which suggests that it will be a refresh of the iPad Air. The next few devices that will have OLED displays include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Previously, there were rumours about Apple switching to Mini-LED displays on their MacBook laptops and iPad Pro models, and according to DigiTimes, that is still the case. Apple is expected to offer both display technologies, targeting different customer groups at different price ranges. Apple already uses OLED panels in the iPhone 12 series, and if the rumours are true, this would be the first time they are using them on larger portable devices like the iPad and MacBook.