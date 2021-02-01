Apple icloud passwords extension released on chrome web store

Apple has released an official iCloud Passwords extension on the Chrome Web Store. The add-on will allow Windows and Mac users to utilize and sync passwords stored in the iCloud Keychain on their Chrome browsers. This will especially be useful for users who have been using iCloud Keychain as their dedicated password manager on Apple devices. It will also enable them to easily switch from Windows to Mac devices and vice versa, as well as between Chrome and Safari browsers.

They will also be synced when you create new passwords. This extension is only useful for those who use iCloud Keychain as their password manager. Once installed, it will offer automated saved password suggestions on Chrome for Windows and Mac. The iCloud Passwords extension was first spotted last week when their mention was seen in the latest version of the iCloud for Windows 10 app.