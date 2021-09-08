Apple Event 2021 Scheduled for September 14

The Apple Event 2021 has officially announced on September 14th. It says ‘California Streaming’ and has an Apple logo that is glowing. We can expect the new iPhone 13 models at the event along with the new Apple Watch Series 7 with larger screens, entry-level AirPods, and new MacBook Pros.

This will be a huge event compared to two separate events last year. The Apple event 2021 will begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 IST) on September 14th and will stream directly from Steve Jobs Theater on Apple Park.

