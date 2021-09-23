Anubhavinchu Raja Teaser: Raj Tarun’s Fun-filled Ride!

Anubhavinchu Raja is set in Bhimavaram which is famous for cockfights and other gambling.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan unveiled Anubhavinchu Raja Teaser which looks like a fun-filled ride and is packed with entertainer. Anubhavinchu Raja Film is set in Bhimavaram which is famous for cockfights and other gamblings. Actor Raj Tarun plays a full-time gambler in the town who prefers to roam with his friends doing nothing.

He gets a tailor-made role in Anubhavinchu Raja and the teaser looks decent to watch. Sreenu Gavireddy directed the Anubhavinchu Raja movie and Gopi Sundar composed the music. Anubhavinchu Raja film is a joint production between Annapurna Studios and Sri Venkateshwara Creations LLP.

Watch Anubhavinchu Raja Teaser:

The shooting portions of the Anubhavinchu Raja film are completed and the film releases soon.