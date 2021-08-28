Anubhavinchu Raja First Look Poster: Raj Tarun with Pandem Kodi

Advertisement

Anubhavinchu Raja First Look Poster was unveiled by Nagarjuna Akkineni. “Happy to show you the first Look of our next !!,” tweeted King Nagarjuna with the Anubhavinchu Raja First Look Poster.

Starring Raj Tarun, the first look poster has him petting a ‘Pandemic Kodi.’ On the backdrop of a temple and a festival atmosphere, Raj Tarun is seen in white and white sporting shades and wearing gold rings and bracelets add up to his style which is a typical Andhra one.

Anubhavinchu Raja First Look Poster:

Sreenu Gavireddy is directing ‘Anubhavinchu Raja’ and Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Anubhavinchu Raja Movie has some popular technicians associating with it. Gopi Sundar renders music tracks, while Nagesh Banell takes care of cinematography. Bhaskarabhatla is the lyricist while Chota K Prasad is the editor.