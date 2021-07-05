Advertisement

The makers have released Anni Manchi Sakunamule Motion Poster and Film helmed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners of Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies. Ek Mini Katha fame Santosh Shoban and Malavika Nair are playing lead roles. Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, and Gautami will be seen in other prominent roles in this film.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule Motion Poster:

Anni Manchi Sakunamule Motion Poster has been released with a scenic location of a train traveling through hills with rain and birds flying in the sky. It gives us a heart-warming feel. What makes the title catchy is that the makers have taken the popular song from the classic movie Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao. With the unique title announcement, it sends a warm feeling to the audience striking a chord instantly.