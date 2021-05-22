Hollywood Actress Angelina Jolie Posed with Bees for 18 mins to promote her initiative for World Bee Day on Thursday (May 20). The photoshoot was in collaboration with National Geographic and Angelina Jolie standing still whilst covered in bees for 18 minutes! The strange feat was performed with utmost planning and meticulousness to keep the bees calm and prevent them from swarming and stinging the actress, as per a statement by the photographer and beekeeper Dan Winters.

In the video, the ‘Salt’ actress Angelina Jolie is seen standing still and only moving her face as hundreds of bees rested on her body and face. Actress Angelina Jolie took this bold step to pose with bees as she has been involved with UNESCO to build 2,500 beehives and restock 125 million bees by 2025. Angelina Jolie’s passion for bees and preserving them led her to create a portrait covered in bees.

Angelina Jolie Posed with Bees for 18 mins “To promote the initiative for World Bee Day, in collaboration with @natgeo, Angelina Jolie wanted to do a portrait covered in bees. I’m a beekeeper, and when I was given the assignment to work with Angelina Jolie, my main concern was safety,” Dan Winters shared.