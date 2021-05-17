Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza has been crowned the 69th Miss Universe 2021 during a three-hour televised competition held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event. Miss India Adline Castelino was declared the 3rd runer-up. After a tough competition with 73 other candidates, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021.

“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.” Andrea Meza said in a press release from 69th Miss Universe Organization.

Who is Andrea Meza?

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza who is from Chihuahua City, is a model and make-up artist and has a degree in software engineering and She is also an activist, “works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence,” Andrea Meza also serves as the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for her hometown of Chihuahua, According to 69th Miss Universe Organization’s news release.