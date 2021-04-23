Andhra Pradesh Govt Announced Free Covid-19 Vaccine For All Above 18 years

Andhra Pradesh Govt Announced Free Covid-19 Vaccine for all those who are above the age of 18 years. With YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Free Covid-19 Vaccine announcement, Andhra Pradesh becomes the 13th state to offer the vaccine to all adults. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim have announced free Corona vaccines to all adults above 18 years.

Earlier in the day, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also spoke to Bharat Biotech MD – Krishna Ella requesting further allocation of covid-19 vaccine doses to Andhra Pradesh. He has also spoken to Hetero Drugs MD – Partha Sarathi, requesting for further allocation of Remdesivir to his state. CM YS Jagan has also imposed a night curfew, from 10 PM to 5 AM, tomorrow (24/04/21) onwards amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. After the Centre’s ‘liberalised’ COVD vaccination plan, the Serum Institute of India (SII) stated that it would offer its vaccines to the state govt at Rs 400 and to private hospitals at Rs 600.

On Monday, the Centre decided that everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Corona Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to the state govt and in the open market at a pre-declared price. The Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.