Andhra Pradesh Government Fixed CT/HRCT scan to a maximum of Rs 3,000, including all consumables like PPE, mask, and spreadsheets. Andhra Pradesh state issued an order to the hospitals and diagnostic centres to not charge more than the fixed rate. All diagnostic centers, scanning centers, and hospitals that provide CT scans for suspected Covid cases have also been asked to register themselves on http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ctscan.

For every CT/HRCT scan done, the hospital/center will update beneficiary details, which will be made available to all hospitals in the state to make admission based on these reports. On the other hand, for an adequate supply of Remdesivir, a critical drug to fight corona, the state government had appointed nodal officers to each district. These nodal officers from the drugs department will ensure an adequate supply of Remdesivir to designated private hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh Government Fixed CT/HRCT Scan Rate at Rs 3,000

Hospitals have been instructed to place the requirement of Remdesivir with the nodal officers daily to plan the supply chain. Meanwhile, after making free vaccination for all between the ages of 18 and 45 in Andhra Pradesh, the state principal secretary, Covid management and vaccination, has written to SII, Bharat Biotech, Dr. Reddy’s to provide 4.08 crore doses. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced free vaccination for all from May 1 and a budget of Rs 1,600 crore has been kept for the vaccination drive.