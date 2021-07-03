Advertisement

Actress Ananya Nagalla Inaugurated Barbeque Nation 8th Outlet In Hyderabad city. Barbeque Nation’s outlet can serve over 156 guests in one sitting and the restaurant has been carefully designed keeping in mind the heritage and philosophy of the brand, a press release said. The Barbeque Nation restaurant offers a pre-fixed menu with a fixed price and the menu is drawn from the Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and Indian cuisines.

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation sees a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads and meals for two costs around Rs 1,600 approximately, the release added.

Ananya Nagalla Inaugurated Barbeque Nation: