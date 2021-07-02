Advertisement

Google is rolled out a significant change as a part of their page experience ranking algorithm in June 2021. From the release of the Core Web Vitals and the page experience algorithm, (Accelerated Mobile Pages) AMP Pages no longer any preferential treatment in Google’s search results, Top stories carousel, and the Google News. Google will even remove the AMP badge icon from the google search results. Now You can safely ignore Google AMP when building a more diverse and more exciting web without any artificial restrictions set by the tech giant.

AMP Pages no longer required to rank:

The Top Stories carousel feature on Google Search will be updated to include all news content. This means that using the AMP format is no longer required and that any page, irrespective of its Core Web Vitals score or page experience status, will be eligible to appear in the Top Stories carousel.

We’re also bringing a similar update to the Google News App, a key destination for users around the world to get a comprehensive view of the important news of the day. As part of the page experience update, we’re expanding the usage of non-AMP content to power the core experience on news.google.com and in the Google News app. Additionally, we will no longer show the AMP badge icon to indicate AMP content. Google Siad.

OK here is the first non-AMP listing I have seen in the Top Stories carousel on mobile (now that AMP isn’t a requirement). Note, covid was an exception for Google (announced last year). This article is about NCAA athletes & scholarships. So it’s legit non-AMP in the carousel! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4LkmQ4cBht — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 21, 2021

Google stated in 2016 that only AMP sites will be displayed in the Google mobile version of top stories in Search. Last May 2021, Google allowed some local news sources to avoid this restriction for COVID-19-related content. Google AMP Pages no longer required for the top stories news section now that the Page Experience is available. All you have to do is make sure your pages score high in terms of Page Experience, but AMP isn’t required.