Amit mistry passed away due to heart attack

Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday, 23 April, due to a heart attack. Amit Mistry worked in TV shows such as Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir and was part of films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Shor In The City among others. He was also seen in the recent Bandish Bandits web series.

Confirming the news His manager Maharshi Desai, who has been managing him for some time now, confirmed the news of his death. “I am in complete shock myself. He was all well and was at his home only. He didn’t even complain of any health issues. Post breakfast he felt an ache in his heart and it was a heart attack and his family couldn’t even take him to the hospital. It is a big loss for the entertainment industry to lose an actor like him and I will miss working with him,” shares Maharshi.

Amit Mistry was seen in Bollywood films Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor in The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Gujarati movie Bey Yaar. May the departed soul rest in peace!