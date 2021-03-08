Late last year, AMD outed a bunch of new processors under the Ryzen 5000 series which are based on the new Zen 3 architecture. The most premium offering from AMD is the Ryzen 9 5950X which boasts of 16 cores and 32 threads and is one the most attractive offerings in the market for anyone looking to build a high-end PC for gaming or otherwise and takes on Intel’s top-most offering i9-10900K. Does the AMD 5950X live up to the expectations? Let’s take a look at this review.

“AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Review – The king of the Ryzen CPUs”