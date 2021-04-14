Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Dr. BhimRao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a celebrated leader and the architect of the ‘Constitution of India’. He was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. B. R. Ambedkar Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar is famed for his powerful speeches.
A renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, Ambedkar spoke unequivocally against the inequality, injustice, and discrimination faced by the members of the Dalit community. He went on to become the first law and justice minister of independent India. He died on December 6, 1956. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990. (Ambedkar Jayanti 2021) On his 130th birth anniversary this year, here are some of his finest quotes.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Photos:
Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes:
- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity
- Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered
- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved
- We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle
- Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people
- Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class
- If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it
- A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society
- The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism
- If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.