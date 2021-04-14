Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Dr. BhimRao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a celebrated leader and the architect of the ‘Constitution of India’. He was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. B. R. Ambedkar Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar is famed for his powerful speeches.

A renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, Ambedkar spoke unequivocally against the inequality, injustice, and discrimination faced by the members of the Dalit community. He went on to become the first law and justice minister of independent India. He died on December 6, 1956. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990. (Ambedkar Jayanti 2021) On his 130th birth anniversary this year, here are some of his finest quotes.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Photos: