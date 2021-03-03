Amazon Website Launched in Poland as Amazon.pl

US e-commerce giant Amazon Website launched in Poland, one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon website. “From today, Polish customers can buy on Amazon.pl and choose from over 100 million products,” the Amazon company said in a statement. the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon said it would offer free shipping on orders worth more than EUR 83 (roughly Rs 7,300).

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden. Its German website had previously hosted a Polish-language section and the company employs around 18,000 people in nine warehouses in Poland and through the IT company Amazon Web Services.

Amazon is planning to open the 10th warehouse in Swiebodzin later this year with the creation of over 1,000 jobs. Amazon Poland’s e-commerce market is booming and homegrown retailer Allegro, which made the largest stock market entry in Europe in 2020, is currently the country’s largest online marketplace.