Advertisement

Amazon India has announced to host Amazon Small Business Day 2021 (SBD) starting from midnight of July 2 will continue until 11:59 pm on July 4. The Amazon Small Business Days sales event helps generate demand for the differentiated selection of products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops, said an Amazon company statement.

Advertisement

During the Amazon Small Business Day 2021 Sale,

Customers will have the opportunity to discover and purchase as well as enjoy deals and offer on products across categories, including immunity boosters, monsoon essentials, at-home fitness supplies, and regional handicrafts, among others.