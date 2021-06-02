Amazon has announced a new Youth Offer, which is aimed at shoring up subscribers for its bundled Amazon Prime Video Service. The Amazon Prime Video Subscription program brings in multiple benefits, which include free and expedited delivery for e-commerce orders, access to Amazon Prime Video, Music, Reading (for eBooks), and more. With the ongoing Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth Offer promotion can be availed at effectively just 50 percent of its list price.

The e-commerce giant has is offering annual Amazon Prime Video membership at an effective price of Rs. 499 in India, and the 3-month membership at an effective price of Rs. 164. This Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth offer can only be availed by youngsters aged between 18-24 years. Further, this offer can only be redeemed through the Android app and mobile browser version for any other OS. This means that while the offer is not applicable via the iOS app, it can be redeemed by logging into the Amazon app via the mobile browser.

How to get Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth Offer Join Now at Rs 499/Year