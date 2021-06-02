Amazon has announced a new Youth Offer, which is aimed at shoring up subscribers for its bundled Amazon Prime Video Service. The Amazon Prime Video Subscription program brings in multiple benefits, which include free and expedited delivery for e-commerce orders, access to Amazon Prime Video, Music, Reading (for eBooks), and more. With the ongoing Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth Offer promotion can be availed at effectively just 50 percent of its list price.
The e-commerce giant has is offering annual Amazon Prime Video membership at an effective price of Rs. 499 in India, and the 3-month membership at an effective price of Rs. 164. This Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth offer can only be availed by youngsters aged between 18-24 years. Further, this offer can only be redeemed through the Android app and mobile browser version for any other OS. This means that while the offer is not applicable via the iOS app, it can be redeemed by logging into the Amazon app via the mobile browser.
How to get Amazon Prime Video Subscription Youth Offer Join Now at Rs 499/Year
- Sign-Up and Verify your age, Get cashback!
- 18-24-year-old customers can sign up for the Amazon Prime membership (annual membership or 3-month membership) by paying INR 999 or INR 329 with electronic payment methods (credit card, debit card, net banking, or amazon pay balance).
- Customers must verify their age by uploading 1 ID Proof (Aadhar Card/ Pan Card / Voter ID Card/ Driver’s License) and 1 Selfie.
- Once verified, INR 500/ INR 165 is credited within 48 hours to the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account.