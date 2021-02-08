Amazon Prime Video launched Drishyam 2 Trailer

Drishyam 2 Trailer: Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited sequel of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. All set to release globally on 19th February, 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Starting off from where the first part ended, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie raises the stakes with an edgier and more-thrilling plot. The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale will keep the fans at the edge of their seats, as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again.

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status.”, said well-acclaimed actor Mohanlal on the launch of the trailer. “With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost.

Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel. I am glad that we are premiering Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video which will give viewers across the globe an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families.” he added.

Speaking about his film, Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam 2 is very close to my heart. Driven with this positive thought and buoyed with the overwhelming response, I have toyed with the idea of bringing the epic franchise back to the audience, but always changed my mind. Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions. I am delighted to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video which has a resounding reach.”

Talking about Drishyam 2, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, “Drishyam 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year and we are more than happy to bring the worldwide premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video. Both Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are accomplished stars in their own right and having them come together translates into wholesome entertainment for our audiences across 240 countries and territories worldwide. On this momentous occasion of the movie’s trailer launch, all I can say is that the wait is finally over and we are all set to welcome Georgekutty and his family on February 19th.”