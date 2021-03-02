Amazon Prime Video apologizes for streaming objectionable scenes in Tandav series

Mumbai: Premium OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has Apologised for airing objectionable scenes in its recently launched Political drama series Tandav.

Its official statement Amazon Prime Video stated, “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences.”

Tandav was launched on 15 January 2021. The series comprised high profile start cast that includes Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia playing prominent roles.