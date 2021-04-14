Amazon Prime Music podcasts launched in India are available to all Prime members at no additional cost. Amazon Prime Music Podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player, and Amazon Echo devices. Users will now have access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt amongst others as well as international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages.

“Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community,” Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India, said in a statement. “We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment and a continued evolution of our service as a premier destination for music and culture,” Sahas Malhotra added.

Does Amazon Prime Music have Podcasts?

Customers will have access to unlimited offline downloads and a hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app. With Amazon Prime Music’s visual apps on mobile and web, customers will be able to discover new favorites through curated recommendations across top categories, popular podcasts charts, and access to trailers on show pages. Whether listening on the mobile, web, or on Echo devices with Alexa, Amazon Prime Music makes it easy for customers to find, start, and continue listening to their favorite podcasts throughout the day, the company said.

How Do I Find Amazon Music Podcasts?

Find Amazon Music Podcasts in the Amazon Music app.

To listen to an Amazon Music Podcast, all you need is an Amazon account.

Via the Homepage on the Amazon Music app.

Ask Alexa to play podcasts on your Echo or supported Alexa-enabled device.

Tap on Find. Type in the search bar or click on the podcast menu item to visit the podcast homepage.

Tap on Library. Navigate to your podcast library.

Your listening activity is synced on all your devices allowing you to easily pick up where you’re left off.

Is Amazon Music free with Prime India?

Amazon has also added a hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app. Users can ask Alexa to play specific podcast episodes through voice commands. Premium features like offline downloads are included with Amazon Prime membership that is priced at Rs. 999 for the year and Rs. 129 per month.