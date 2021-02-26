Home Technology Amazon Music App Now Available on Google TV and Android TV
Amazon Music is a part of the complete Amazon Prime subscription that costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year.

Amazon Music App has now made its way to Google TV and all devices running on Android TV. The Amazon Music app has been added shortly after Google TV added the Apple TV app that brought Apple TV’s original movies and TV shows to Google TV. Amazon Music is one of the direct competitors to Google’s own YouTube Music. With this addition, Amazon Music subscribers will be able to access the app on Google Chromecast with Google TV and other devices that support Android TV.

The Amazon Music App on Google TV comes with a clean design, bold artwork (album art), and a user-friendly UI that’s easy to understand and navigate through. The Amazon Music app displays users’ playlists and stations, along with their library of liked songs and playlists, and more. The Amazon Music app has been on the Google Play Store for Android TV for months now, but only for the Nvidia Shield device, as reported recently.

Amazon Music recently introduced an X-Ray feature that offers a behind-the-scenes look at song information, artists, and albums. The feature also includes fun trivia for song credits, related content, and more. Amazon Music is a part of the complete Amazon Prime subscription that costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year.

