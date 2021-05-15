Amazon miniTV: Free Video Streaming Service launched in India

Amazon India launched a free video streaming service called miniTV which will available within the Amazon Android app. The company said that ad-supported Amazon miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion, and more. Currently, Amazon miniTV available for Android will be extended to iOS and mobile web over the coming months.

With the launch of MiniTV, Amazon has two video entertainment service offerings — miniTV and Prime Video. “miniTV is completely free for everyone and it does not require a separate app to use. Amazon Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies, web series, and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages,” the company said in the statement.

Amazon miniTV brings curated content includes leading studios such as TVF, Pocket Aces, and leading comedians including Ashish Chanchlani, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, and more. In the coming months, Amazon miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos, Amazon India said.

To access Amazon miniTV, all you need to do is open the Amazon app on your Android mobile. As of now, there is no separate option to access the miniTV. Once you need to open the Amazon App and now just need to scroll down a bit to access miniTV. Once you spot it, tap on the miniTV and you will be redirected to a new section, which includes free movies, web series, tv shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion, comedy videos that now can be watched from within the Amazon app only.