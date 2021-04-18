Amazon Kindle offers 10 Free e-Books to Celebrate ‘World Book Day’

Good news for e-books readers that Amazon Kindle offers 10 Free e-Books from around the world to celebrate World Book Day on April 23, 2021. To get Amazon Kindle Free Books Users who have an Amazon account will be able to download the e-books and will need a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet, or the Amazon Kindle app to read the e-books. In case you are wondering, users, do not require an Amazon Prime membership to be able to download the e-books.

Amazon Kindle offers 10 Free e-Books that will expire on April 24:

so you need to hurry up. The e-books have been sourced from all around the world, 10 separate countries to be exact, and have all been translated into English. Amazon Kindle free books to download Here. Amazon has also introduced a new feature that will allow users to set the cover of the e-book they are reading as their lock screen wallpaper.

The feature is known as ‘Display Cover’ and was previously only accessible after jailbreaking the device. So, users will now be able to set the covers of most books, magazines, comics, and manga as their lock screen wallpaper. The company is globally rolling out the feature for all the Amazon Kindle owners.