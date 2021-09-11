Advertisement

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Launched, an enhanced version of the Fire TV Stick 4K in India. It comes with a new quad-core 1.8GHz MediaTek MT8696 processer with 750MHz IMG GE8300 that is 40% more powerful than the predecessor. It has 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and is the first Amazon Fire TV stick with Wi-Fi 6 support, thanks to the MT7921LS chip.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max specifications, features:

The streaming stick has 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), offers access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, has Live View Picture-in-Picture. It has Bluetooth 5.0 LE to pair compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more, has HDMI ARC output and micro USB for power.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Price in India:

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at Rs. 6499 and is up for pre-order on Amazon.in and Amazon kiosks in select malls and will begin shipping from October 7th.