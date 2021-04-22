Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) with Hands-Free Alexa launched in India for Rs.12999

Amazon has expanded its Fire TV product line with the launch of the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) in India. It is a cube-shaped media streaming box that supports 4K streaming at 60fps, runs Fire TV OS with an integrated Alexa voice assistant, and comes with multi-directional infrared technology to control other home appliances.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is designed to provide a hands-free TV experience, which is made possible by its 8 far-field microphones with advanced beamforming technology. Inside the Fire TV Cube, there is a hexa-core processor that enables a fluid Fire TV OS experience, and it supports streaming Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second.