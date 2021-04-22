Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) with Hands-Free Alexa launched in India for Rs.12999

Amazon has expanded its Fire TV product line with the launch of the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) in India. It is a cube-shaped media streaming box that supports 4K streaming at 60fps, runs Fire TV OS with an integrated Alexa voice assistant, and comes with multi-directional infrared technology to control other home appliances.
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is designed to provide a hands-free TV experience, which is made possible by its 8 far-field microphones with advanced beamforming technology. Inside the Fire TV Cube, there is a hexa-core processor that enables a fluid Fire TV OS experience, and it supports streaming Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second.
Amazon Fire TV Cube Price in India (2nd Gen):
The device also features multi-directional infrared technology and uses cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC to let users control compatible TV, soundbar, A/V receiver, cable, select set-top boxes, as well as other smart home devices. The Fire TV Cube is available for purchase on Amazon for a price of Rs. 12,999.
Commenting on the launch, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said: We are excited to introduce Amazon Fire TV Cube – our fastest and most powerful Fire TV device, developed after gathering a wealth of feedback about how customers use voice in the living room. We have combined the far-field voice technology of Echo devices with the much-loved Fire TV user experience so that customers can use the convenience of Alexa to control their entertainment. With its excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, Amazon Fire TV Cube aims to deliver a theater-like experience at home.