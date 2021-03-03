ALTBalaji launches the #MarchingToALT campaign

ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platforms, has recently announced its new campaign, an initiative to keep its audience engaged and convert them into yearly subscribers. While March 2020 changed people’s lives most unexpectedly, ALTBalaji has made sure March 2021 isn’t the same for the audience. ALTBalaji promises to make consumers’ March filled with surprises and unlimited entertainment.

To make March interesting, the platform has also planned robust gratification ideas for their new subscribers in weekly contests and exquisite gifts. The token of appreciation starts with subscribers getting an opportunity to meet their favorite star, Television hunk Sidharth Shukla.

Winners also get a chance to send personalized bytes for their loved ones via Tring, a platform for connecting fans to their favorite celebrities. Five lucky subscribers also get beautiful personalized hampers from ALTBalaji. The bonus gratification goes up to the extent of an all-expense-paid trip to a chosen destination.

Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics at ALTBalaji, explained the thought behind the campaign stating “The past one year has been challenging and daunting. Hence, we made sure we make this March special for our subscribers as a special gesture using these unique gratifications. We have seen a tremendous subscriber growth in this past quarter and want to express our gratitude as well as welcome new subscribers to the ALTBalaji family via #MarchingToALT”.

ALTBalaji launched many shows like Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Dev DD, Verdict, Code M, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Mentalhood, Who’s Your Daddy?, Baarish Season 2, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3, Bebaakee, Mumbai, Bicchoo Ka Khel, Dark7White, Paurashpur, Crash, LSD – Love, Scandal and Doctors and many more.

For the upcoming year, ALTBalaji has an exciting pipeline consisting of multiple shows such as The Married Woman, Apharan 2, Broken But Beautiful 3, The Test Case 2, Punch Beat Season 2, His Story, Cartel, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, Class of 2020 Season 2, Code M 2 and many more.