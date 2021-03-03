Home Entertainment ALTBalaji launches #MarchingToALT campaign, an initiative to convert audience into subscribers
EntertainmentNews

ALTBalaji launches #MarchingToALT campaign, an initiative to convert audience into subscribers

ALTBalaji has made sure March 2021 isn’t the same for the audience.

By Theprimetalks

-

ALTBalaji launches MarchingToALT campaign, an initiative to convert audience into subscribers

ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platforms, has recently announced its new campaign, an initiative to keep its audience engaged and convert them into yearly subscribers. While March 2020 changed people’s lives most unexpectedly, ALTBalaji has made sure March 2021 isn’t the same for the audience. ALTBalaji promises to make consumers’ March filled with surprises and unlimited entertainment. To make March interesting, the platform has also planned robust gratification ideas for their new subscribers in weekly contests and exquisite gifts.

The token of appreciation starts with subscribers getting an opportunity to meet their favorite star, Television hunk Sidharth Shukla. Winners also get a chance to send personalized bytes for their loved ones via Tring, a platform for connecting fans to their favorite celebrities. Five lucky subscribers also get beautiful personalized hampers from ALTBalaji. The bonus gratification goes up to the extent of an all-expense-paid trip to a chosen destination.

Altbalaji launches the marchingtoalt campaign

Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics at ALTBalaji, explained the thought behind the campaign stating “The past one year has been challenging and daunting. Hence, we made sure we make this March special for our subscribers as a special gesture using these unique gratifications. We have seen a tremendous subscriber growth in this past quarter and want to express our gratitude as well as welcome new subscribers to the ALTBalaji family via #MarchingToALT”.

ALTBalaji launched many shows like Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Dev DD, Verdict, Code M, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Mentalhood, Who’s Your Daddy?, Baarish Season 2, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3, Bebaakee, Mumbai, Bicchoo Ka Khel, Dark7White, Paurashpur, Crash, LSD – Love, Scandal & Doctors and many more.

For the upcoming year, ALTBalaji has an exciting pipeline consisting of multiple shows such as The Married Woman, Apharan 2, Broken But Beautiful 3, The Test Case 2, Punch Beat Season 2, His Story, Cartel, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, Class of 2020 Season 2, Code M 2 and many more.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

ALTBalaji launches the #MarchingToALT campaign

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platforms, has recently announced its new campaign, an initiative to keep its...
Read more
News

59% of ALTBalaji’s Audience are from the non-metros, reveals Q3 FY21 results

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji’s current Q3 FY21 result showcases 59% of its audience coming from Hindi-speaking markets which in turn pushes ALTBalaji to provide their audience with...
Read more
News

ALTBalaji gets an average of 20K to 22K Subscriptions a day as per Q3 FY21 results

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji, a homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platform recently saw a huge jump in their active subscriber numbers as per their Q3...
Read more
Entertainment

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 present murder-mystery series ‘Love, Scandal and Doctors’

Theprimetalks -
Love, Scandal and Doctors, a murder-mystery series is streaming now exclusively on ALTBalaji & ZEE5 App. The series is produced by Balaji Telefilms and...
Read more
Web Series

Gandii Baat Season 6 Special Episodes Online Streaming on ALTBalaji

Theprimetalks -
Gandii Baat Season 6 Special Episodes Starring Kunval Vikram Singh, Anjali Mukharjee, Zoya Khan, Utkarsh Arora, Tripti Bajoria, Romita Sarkar, Narendra Saini, Anand Sharma,...
Read more
Web Series

Jennifer Winget is back as Major Monica Mehra in Code M Season 2

Theprimetalks -
Jennifer Winget had turned an army lawyer for her digital debut and her role as Monica Mehra received adulation. Now, Actress Jennifer Winget is...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.