ALTBalaji launches #ALTerTHENORMS, a brand campaign to re-define societal tags this Women’s Day

Mumbai: Homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji has initiated a social media campaign, to break the existing norms and notions slapped on women. To explain the concept in detail, the brand shared a video defining the patriarchal slangs used for women and what it actually means. ALTBalaji created a quirky tutorial video that re-defined these slangs.

ALT has always celebrated women who have broken the norms, smashed the conditioning of society, and made their mark through multiple stories. Through this campaign, ALTBalaji is redefining the meaning of being normal. The OTT platform is also celebrating opinions of women from various divisions of ALTBalaji, stating their motivation to break the norms.

Speaking on this empowering campaign, Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics said, “The world tags women with voice and opinion in multiple ways. We decided to redefine these tags in our way! ALTBalaji has always stood for supporting women’s empowerment and breaking myths and patriarchal norms. This campaign showcases our strong ladies on and behind the camera, who alter the norms and break the glass ceiling.”