ALTBalaji gets an average of 20K to 22K Subscriptions a day as per Q3 FY21 results

ALTBalaji, a homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platform recently saw a huge jump in their active subscriber numbers as per their Q3 FY21 results. ALTBalaji sold 1.6m subscriptions in the third quarter on the back of a super-strong content line up and strategic increase in marketing spend. The OTT platform also saw 9 new shows being added taking the total number of shows to 74, which makes it one of the most diverse OTT platforms with content catering across demographics as per the viewers’ taste & preferences.

The OTT video streaming landscape in India gets stronger with widespread adoption into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and requires diverse and relevant content coupled with affordable pricing, a model adopted successfully by ALTBalaji. ALT’s content line-up is geared for the Bharat audience who comprise 59% of the viewership on the app. The platform continues to see very strong engagement metrics which includes watch time that remains close to an hour a day mark, despite the plethora of competing content. Currently, ALTBalaji is adding over 20,000 to 22,000 subscriptions a day in this extremely thriving OTT business.

On ALTBalaji’s progressive subscriber numbers, Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms said, ”Our increasing subscription numbers speak for our content and strategic initiatives. I am glad that we can provide entertainment to every individual at the most affordable price along with a diverse bouquet of narratives. We aim to continue connecting with the Bharat audience as well as youth and strengthening our content line-up to be able to deliver to segmented likes & preference”.