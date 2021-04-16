ALTBalaji celebrates 4th anniversary: ALTernative content being the core ethos of the group, ALTBalaji, one of India’s largest homegrown OTT platforms, steps foot into its fifth year, completing four glorious years of entertaining the audience with their non-stereotypical and out of the box storytelling. With an exciting library boasting 78 shows on the app, ALT has owned the tag of being “OTT of the masses.”

The day sees famous faces from the television & film industry pouring their wishes and recommending to the audience their all-time favorite ALTBalaji shows they think one should expect to surely binge watch. Currently catering to an MAU base of a whopping 9+million, ALTBalaji is adding 22,000 subscribers daily (as per Q3 FY21 results) in this extremely competitive Over-The-Top business. The platform also sees an audience engagement metrics of 83 minutes per day, with different genres catering to a varied set of audiences.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Divya Dixit, Senior Vice President, Revenue & Marketing, shared, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as we step into our fifth year with a family expanding across the length & breadth of the country. We have some beautiful content planned for the year and shall strive to keep our audience hooked onto our platform with shows based on the taste & preference of every individual. ALTBalaji continues to be a leader in the original Hindi SVOD space and one of the select homegrown success stories in the OTT landscape.”

ALT’s content line-up is geared for the Bharat audience, who comprise 59% of the app’s viewership. With a vast library of 78 originals across genres that cater to all kinds of audiences, the shows at ALTBalaji are a mix of thriller, crime, drama, romance, youth drama, horror, comedy, amongst others. It is no wonder that the app has consistently ranked amongst the top 5 Grossing Video Streaming Apps in the country, across the app store (Source: App Annie). The platform’s upcoming shows include His Story, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun, Puncchbeat 2, Cartel, Broken but Beautiful 3, and Farrey, to name a few.

With a strategy to focus on youth programming for the country, ALTBalaji’s offerings include premium, disruptive content, and original series across genres. With originality, courage, and relentlessness at its core, ALTBalaji’s range, stands out for being avant-garde, non-conformist, inclusive, effervescent, and has something for everyone.