Allu Arjun’s Caravan Meets with Accident in Khammam; Allu Arjun Is safe

Entertainment News Tollywood

By Theprimetalks

-

The luxury caravan of Telugu cinema actor Allu Arjun had met with an accident on the by-pass road at Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday. The vehicle was hit by a container truck from behind causing minor damage to the caravan. When the incident took place the actor was not in the vehicle which was said to be going to Hyderabad from Maredumilli in the agency area of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh after a film shooting. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

Caravan of Telugu cinema actor Allu Arjun met with an accident at Satyanarayanapuram in Khammam district on Saturday.

Arjun was said to have left for Hyderabad by flight from Rajahmundry after the film shooting. The locals gathered around the incident spot on finding that a caravan having the actor’s logo on the front grill was met with an accident and took selfies in front of the vehicle. It was said that the actor was returning to Hyderabad after participating in the shooting of his upcoming blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.

