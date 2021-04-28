Allu Arjun Tested Covid-19 Positive and isolated himself at home

ICON Star Allu Arjun Tested Covid-19 Positive and has isolated himself at home. The actor Allu Arjun posted a note on Twitter on Wednesday to share the health update. “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols,”

Allu Arjun wrote. He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and informed that he is doing fine and that his fans need not worry. “Stay home, stay safe, and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he added.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

On the work front, actor Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s action-drama film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ alongside actress Pooja Hegde in 2020. He will next be seen in ‘Pushpa‘, an action-thriller film directed by Sukumar which is set to release on August 13.