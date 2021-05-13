Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date, Timings to buy Gold, Significance

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, 2021, in India. It’s an auspicious Hindu festival and many believe that the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever. It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success to people.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day to purchase Gold. It’s believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future. People also buy silver, precious metals, and houses on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The auspicious timings to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2021 are provided below for reference.

Akshaya Tritiya is on Friday, May 14, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Puja Muhurat starts at 05:38 AM and ends at 12:18 PM

Akshaya Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:38 AM on May 14 and ends at 7:59 AM on May 15.

As per the tradition, buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is considered to bring health, wealth, and fortune. This year, the 2021 Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings is from 05:38 May 14, 2021, to 05:30, May 15. (Duration: 23 hours 52 mins).

Akshaya Tritiya is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, According to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. It is believed that Gold, bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate. In most years, Akshaya Tritiya also coincides with the Parashurama Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.