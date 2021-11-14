Akhanda Trailer Roar: Balayya’s High Voltage Action

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the third time with Akhanda, a high voltage action entertainer. Akhanda Trailer Roar is out today and it looks packed with loud action. Director Boyapati Sreenu seems to have continued with his genre of action. Nandamuri Balakrishna roars loud in two roles in the film and some of the episodes look intense.

Actor Srikanth who is playing the lead antagonist is well transformed and presented. The Akhanda Trailer Roar hints that Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are ready with a treat for the masses. Thaman’s background score is an asset for the trailer of Akhanda. But the trailer hints that Akhanda is packed with overloaded action and may not appeal to all the sections.

Watch Akhanda Trailer Roar:

The Akhanda Trailer is focused completely on action and did not reveal much about the other elements. The dialogues and presentation are excellent in the trailer. Actress Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies. Jagapathi Babu has an important role in this action entertainer. Miryala Ravinder Reddy produced Akhanda Movie under Dwaraka Creations and the film is heading for a wide release on December 2nd across the globe.