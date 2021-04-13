HomeEntertainmentAkhanda Teaser (#BB3​ Title Roar): Balakrishna Roars as Aghori
Akhanda Teaser (#BB3​ Title Roar): Balakrishna Roars as Aghori

#BB3 titled as Akhanda and Nandamuri Balakrishna roars as Aghori

Akhanda teaser shows balakrishna roars as aghori
Akhanda Teaser Shows Balakrishna Roars as Aghori

As promised, on the occasion of Ugadi, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mass director Boyapati Sreenu upcoming film (#BB3​ titled) as ‘Akhanda’. The 1-minute Akhanda teaser has also been unveiled much to the delight of fans and it features Nandamuri Balakrishna showing his flamboyant avatar as an Aghori and stealing the show with his powerful dialogue and roaring screen presence. With a thumping background score by Thaman, a glimpse of the action sequence that takes in Lord Shiva’s temple under the rocks is also shown in the Akhanda Teaser.

Akhanda Teaser (#BB3​ Title Roar)

Akhanda film marks the coming together of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu after two blockbusters ‘Simha’ and ‘Legend’. Akhanda Movie is Slated for a worldwide release on May 28, Akhanda Movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth. Directed by Boyapati Srinu. Music by Thaman S. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations.

