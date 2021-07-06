Airtel Xstream Fiber Secure Internet Launched for ₹99/

Advertisement

As cyber-threats surge, Airtel Xstream Fiber Secure Internet Launched and It blocks malware (including viruses), high-risk websites, and apps in real-time; by leveraging Airtel’s network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber, through the ‘Wi-Fi’.

Advertisement

‘Secure Internet’ offers multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes. With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children, thereby providing much-needed protection from online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “We, at Airtel, are obsessed with making digital experiences for our customers better and safer through innovation. Work and children’s studies have all gone online with the pandemic. Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers.”

Airtel Xstream Fiber Secure Internet Price:

The Secure Internet service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers, for a monthly subscription priced at Rs. 99/-. The subscription comes with a 30-day complimentary trial of the service; post which it is billed. The Airtel Xstream Fiber Secure Internet service is easily activated/deactivate through the Airtel Thanks app.