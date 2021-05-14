Airtel DigiGold – A Digital Platform to invest in 24K Gold

Airtel DigiGold: As part of its growing bouquet of digital services, Airtel Payments Bank launched DigiGold in partnership with SafeGold, the leading provider of digital gold. With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks App. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank.

The Gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks App at any time in a matter of few clicks. There is no minimum investment value requirement and customers can start with as low as one rupee.

Airtel DigiGold: A Digital Platform to invest in Gold

Dazzle up your Akshay Tritiya celebrations and buy 24K, 99.5% pure Digi Gold instantly with #AirtelPaymentsBank.

Download the #airtelThanks app today! pic.twitter.com/PZ16fFovfU — Airtel Payments Bank (@airtelbank) May 13, 2021

How to Use Airtel DigiGold Step-by-Step:

As mentioned, to use the Airtel DigiGold feature, customers will need to create an account with Airtel Payments Bank.

To create an account, open the Airtel Thanks App on your smartphone

or visit the website > Enter your mobile number > Go to Bank section > Submit ID proof > Verify OTP.

Recently, Airtel Payments Bank increased its savings deposit limit to Rs 2 lakhs in line with RBI guidelines. It now offers an increased interest rate of 6 percent on deposits between Rs 1 – 2 lakhs.