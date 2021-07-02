Airtel Black: All-in-One Plan for Fiber, DTH, Mobile Services

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider announced the launch of its latest innovation Airtel Black – India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. In today’s world, the customer’s home has become the single place for both work life and personal life. The need for high-speed data, the need for entertainment at home, and the need for seamless connectivity on mobile is now one holistic need.

Yet these services have historically been bought and managed, as individual services. Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. Airtel decided to innovate to solve this customer problem.

What is Airtel Black:

Airtel Black is the new program for discerning, quality-seeking customers. A customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become AirtelBlack – which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. All of this also comes with the amazing value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.

Airtel Black features:

Simplify your life:

AirtelBlack is super convenient and liberates customers from the hassle of managing multiple bill payment dates, navigating customer care IVRs, or interacting with separate service providers. Get the Priority you deserve: A customer will connect to a care representative within 60 seconds of calling. The team of experts managing the customer relationship keeps in touch with all your requirements and solves them on a priority basis. All service visits needed for your service come to you on priority, and free of charge.

No TV service disconnection : Airtel Black also helps customers enjoy uninterrupted TV viewing, due to DTH being offered as a billed service. All the user needs is to pay their one bill monthly.

Customize it to your needs: Airtel Black offers a simple feature where users have full choice of selecting their suitable plans for each service, and then bundle them together for billing.

Airtel Black Plan Price:

Airtel also provides four fixed Airtel Black plans – The First Plan Rs 998 plan per month will allow you for 2 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection and Second Rs 1349 plan gives you 3 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection and Third Plan Rs 1598 plan give you 2 mobile connections and 1 Fiber connection. The Airtel Black all-in-one Rs 2099 plan gives you 3 mobile connections, 1 Fiber connection, and 1 DTH connection.

How to Get Airtel Black?

Download the Airtel Thank app on your smartphone and get an Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services

Visit the Airtel store near you and Airtel’s teams will help you get on to AirtelBlack

Give a missed call on 8826655555 and an Airtel executive will reach out to you to upgrade you to AirtelBlack

You can visit Airtel Black website for more details about the AirtelBlack service.