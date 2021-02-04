Home Entertainment Aha brings the world digital premiere of Telugu film Krack on 5th...
Aha brings the world digital premiere of Telugu film Krack on 5th February

By Theprimetalks

Aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform has now acquired the exclusive rights of the blockbuster movie Krack starring popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja and actress Shruti Haasan. The Krack film saw a theatrical release on 9th January 2021, and it will be available for aha subscribers to stream from 5th February onwards.

With the pandemic bringing an uncertain halt to the theatre business, Krack is the first big release in Telugu cinema of the industry and also a massive hit. The movie is slated to be one of the biggest releases on OTT this year. Notably, the film’s director Gopichand Malineni scored a super hit film with the duo in the past, Balupu, and managed to create the same magic on the big screen which will soon be available to the digital audience as well. As theatres await a full-swing opening, audiences will get a chance to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes on aha exclusively.

Sharing his thoughts, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “We are glad to welcome 2021 by bringing one of the biggest releases post-pandemic for our audiences. The movie received incredible reviews from everyone and features the biggest stars of the industry – Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Offering it for streaming will help us strengthen our library and reach out to audiences across the Telugu diaspora, including the tier 2 and 3 markets.”

Growing from strength to strength, aha has become one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms in India. On the back of offerings that can be enjoyed by one and all, aha is ensuring that its content keeps the viewers entertained all year round. Serving its strong user base of over 24.5 million in the Telugu entertainment genre, aha has had more than 8 mn app downloads since its launch in February 2020.

