Ae caught red handed while accepting bribe in bhupalpally

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught an Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Education Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor at the Tekumatla Mandal Centre in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday.

According to the ACB officials, Kattula Kumaraswamy demanded Rs 5,000 from contractor Deshetti Odeulu of Kundhanapally to clear the bills worth Rs 1.35 lakh. The contractor had executed works related to sanitation and water supply at a government school and was making rounds to the AE office to get the bills cleared. As the AE demanded the bribe, he approached the ACB, which trapped the AE while taking the cash at a pesticide office at Tekumatla.