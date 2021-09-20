Actor Adivi Sesh has been infected with Dengue last week and due to a sudden drop in blood platelets, he has been hospitalized on 18th Sep.

Advertisement

Adivi Sesh Hospitalized: Dengue cases are very high in Hyderabad, Telangana. Hospitals are buzzing with Dengue patients. Now, young hero Adivi Sesh also got infected. Adivi Sesh has been down with Dengue since the last week and his blood platelets count dropped all of sudden. Adivi Sesh has been admitted to a hospital on the 18th of this month.

Advertisement

He is receiving the best medical care and the Adivi Sesh’s team has assured fans that any update about his health will be communicated officially.

Adivi Sesh Hospitalized Due To Dengue:

Actor #AdiviSesh has been infected with Dengue last week and due to a sudden drop in blood platelets, he has been hospitalised on 18th Sep. His condition is closely being monitored by a team of doctors. Any development regarding Sesh’s health would be communicated officially. — Murthy Journalist (@murthyscribe) September 20, 2021

We Theprimetalks.com wish the talented actor a fast recovery!