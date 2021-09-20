Adivi Sesh Hospitalized Due To Dengue

Actor Adivi Sesh has been infected with Dengue last week and due to a sudden drop in blood platelets, he has been hospitalized on 18th Sep.

Adivi sesh hospitalized due to dengue
Adivi Sesh Hospitalized: Dengue cases are very high in Hyderabad, Telangana. Hospitals are buzzing with Dengue patients. Now, young hero Adivi Sesh also got infected. Adivi Sesh has been down with Dengue since the last week and his blood platelets count dropped all of sudden. Adivi Sesh has been admitted to a hospital on the 18th of this month.

He is receiving the best medical care and the Adivi Sesh’s team has assured fans that any update about his health will be communicated officially.

We Theprimetalks.com wish the talented actor a fast recovery!

